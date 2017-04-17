Go back to 1984 with Internet Archive's Macintosh collection

For an idea of how faithful these facsimiles are, you can even erase the disk of Wizardy 1, or any other app, if you want to relive one of the biggest "oh crap" moments of your youth. Archive didn't emulate your dad's rage-filled response, though, so it's probably not nearly as fun -- or frightening -- as doing it as a kid might've been.

The files can be a little buggy. Going fullscreen in MacPaint 1.5 crashed the emulator my first time, for example, but that should be expected when you consider that this software is pushing 30 years old (if not older) and running in a web browser. After that, it ran well enough that I was able to scrawl out the image above.

If you've already turned your original model into an aquarium, it's probably easier to run the software this way than telling Mr. Bubbles he needs to find a new home because it's high time that you finally beat Pyramid of Peril would be.