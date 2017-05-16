Facebook stays online in Thailand -- for now

Thailand has blocked Facebook in the past, of course, and has jailed people for insulting their monarch. It's hard to avoid, however, when there's video of the king wearing a yellow crop top while strolling around Munich with his mistress. In addition to enforcing strict lèse-majesté laws, the current regime has ramped up online censorship since it took power in 2014, and has since blocked sales of video games it deems offensive as well as a ban on bitcoin.

The current request for blocking access via Facebook in Thailand had a deadline of Tuesday, but the sites are still accessible within the country, according to the president of the Thai Internet Service Provider Association, Morakot Kulthamyothin.