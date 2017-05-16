Synthego aims to simplify CRISPR editing for genetic researchers

You've probably heard a lot about CRISPR, the gene editing technique that's already being used in experimental therapies for things like sickle cell disease and cystic fibrosis. It's something plenty of researchers are jumping on already, but Synthego is hoping to get even more people into CRISPR with its online toolkit. It lets you search across more than 100,000 genomes, covering over 9,000 species, to validate their CRISPR designs and order the appropriate RNA to chop out their desired genes.