Image credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images/TechCrunch
Synthego aims to simplify CRISPR editing for genetic researchers

Its online toolkit offers a quick way to search through 100,000 genomes.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
15h ago in Medicine
Noam Galai/Getty Images/TechCrunch

You've probably heard a lot about CRISPR, the gene editing technique that's already being used in experimental therapies for things like sickle cell disease and cystic fibrosis. It's something plenty of researchers are jumping on already, but Synthego is hoping to get even more people into CRISPR with its online toolkit. It lets you search across more than 100,000 genomes, covering over 9,000 species, to validate their CRISPR designs and order the appropriate RNA to chop out their desired genes.

On stage at TechCrunch Disrupt today, Synthego co-founder and CEO Paul Dabrowski noted that 80 percent of people looking into CRISPR today are newcomers to genetic engineering, so there's clearly a need for a tool that simplifies the entire CRISPR design process. You can also use Synthego's online tool for validating CRISPR designs from other services, as well as to share your designs with colleagues. Synthego's toolkit isn't something typical consumers would use, but it could lead to more CRISPR solutions down the line.

