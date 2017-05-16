You can't get an LG Watch Sport on Verizon after all

We hope you weren't dead set on picking up Verizon's edition of the LG Watch Sport. The carrier has confirmed that it cancelled its take on the Android Wear 2.0 flagship device, yanking the smartwatch from its store. LG has pulled the wristwear from its online shop, too. Verizon didn't have an immediate explanation for the move when we reached out, but it is offering pre-order customers $100 off any connected smartwatch it sells.
It's tempting to be cynical about the decision -- after all, this could help boost sales of Verizon's self-branded Wear24. It's not clear that this is the case, however, and there could be a more mundane answer such as estimated demand or technical issues. We've asked LG if it can shed any light on the move as well.
Whatever the reason, the cancellation leaves the network's subscribers in a tricky spot. If your heart's set on the Watch Sport, you'll either have to buy a version without compatible cellular data (such as the one in Google's online store) or switch to a provider like AT&T. Otherwise, you're left looking at older hardware like the Watch Urbane 2nd Edition or Gear S2.
