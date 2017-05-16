You can't get an LG Watch Sport on Verizon after all

It's tempting to be cynical about the decision -- after all, this could help boost sales of Verizon's self-branded Wear24. It's not clear that this is the case, however, and there could be a more mundane answer such as estimated demand or technical issues. We've asked LG if it can shed any light on the move as well.

Whatever the reason, the cancellation leaves the network's subscribers in a tricky spot. If your heart's set on the Watch Sport, you'll either have to buy a version without compatible cellular data (such as the one in Google's online store) or switch to a provider like AT&T. Otherwise, you're left looking at older hardware like the Watch Urbane 2nd Edition or Gear S2.