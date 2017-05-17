Facebook battles clickbait on a post-by-post basis

Until now, Facebook examined clickbait titles in a holistic way: it looked for both the exaggerated language ("you have to see this!") and deliberate attempts to withhold info ("eat this every day"). Now, it's considering those factors separately. The split promises a more effective approach to culling clickbait -- in theory, shady writers are more likely to face punishment if they commit just one of the offenses.

Facebook doesn't believe that most pages will see "significant changes" to the availability of their posts. If all goes well, this should only affect those publishers that count on clickbait to pump up their views. It probably won't make a night-and-day difference in your News Feed, but don't be surprised if you see more substantive links going forward.