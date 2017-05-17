Google Play protects your Android phone against rogue apps

Protect will also help you if the worst happens and you lose your hardware. It includes a Find My Device feature that will let you pinpoint, ring, lock down or wipe your device, including Android Wear smartwatches. This isn't a completely novel concept (see: Find My iPhone), but having it baked into Google Play is a big deal: You won't have to count on third-party software to track down the phone you left behind in the parking lot.

