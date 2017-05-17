Google Play protects your Android phone against rogue apps

Your phone's security is more important than ever, and Google knows it. The internet giant is launching Google Play Protect, a suite of services that helps you secure any Android device with Play Store access. The feature scans apps for threats (including relatively new risks, thanks to machine learning) and will either keep these rogue apps off of your device or remove them. It's always updating, and its relatively high visibility (see the image above) promises greater transparency into the security of your Android gear.
Protect will also help you if the worst happens and you lose your hardware. It includes a Find My Device feature that will let you pinpoint, ring, lock down or wipe your device, including Android Wear smartwatches. This isn't a completely novel concept (see: Find My iPhone), but having it baked into Google Play is a big deal: You won't have to count on third-party software to track down the phone you left behind in the parking lot.
