Twitter gives you more control over how it uses your data

And if you want transparency as to how that data is used, you'll have it in spades. Twitter's apps now show fine-grained demographic, interest and ad targeting data, with the option to edit that info if you're concerned.

There's a reason for all this extra privacy control: Twitter has updated its privacy policies, and it's not all for the better. The company has updated how it shares anonymized and device-level data, some of it through "select partnership agreements." It's also expanding how it uses and holds on to data from third-party websites that integrate Twitter material. It's all in the name of further personalizing services, Twitter says. It won't store web visit data if you live in a country that's part of the European Union or European Free Trade Association, but this might raise eyebrows regardless of where you live. You might want to review your personalization settings to make sure you're completely comfortable.