YouTube is bringing 360-degree videos to your TV

Google says the feature will roll out in the next few months to Android TV, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as well as 2017 4K TVs from LG and Samsung. Once you have access to it, you'll be able to play 360-degree videos and use a remote or game controller to pan around the environment as you're watching. If you've ever checked out one of these on your smartphone, the main difference here is you won't be swiping to get a different view -- and you'll enjoy the videos on a much, much bigger screen.

