YouTube is bringing 360-degree videos to your TV

Google's I/O 2017 developer conference isn't just about its search engine getting smarter. The company has also announced that YouTube's 360-degree videos are coming soon to TVs, expanding beyond smartphones and web browsers for the first time. "It's not just about the size of the screen," YouTube product manager Sarah Ali said before demoing a 360-degree video from Coachella. "It's about giving you an experience that [traditional] TV just can't match."
Google says the feature will roll out in the next few months to Android TV, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as well as 2017 4K TVs from LG and Samsung. Once you have access to it, you'll be able to play 360-degree videos and use a remote or game controller to pan around the environment as you're watching. If you've ever checked out one of these on your smartphone, the main difference here is you won't be swiping to get a different view -- and you'll enjoy the videos on a much, much bigger screen.
For all the latest news and updates from Google I/O 2017, follow along here