Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: George Rose via Getty Images
Amazon offers UK Prime members a free, rotating e-book library

Access over a thousand books, magazines and short content thanks to your Prime subscription.
Matt Brian, @m4tt
8m ago in Internet
While Amazon offers a variety of Prime perks for Britons, it can often take a while for some of them to make it across the Atlantic. Take, for example, Prime Reading: a "free" book subscription that launched in the US last October but is only now coming to the UK. Unlike Kindle Unlimited -- which offers unrestricted access to over a million books, magazines and audiobooks for £8 a month -- Prime Reading is bundled with Amazon's annual subscription and delivers a rotating selection of popular e-books, magazines and short content.

A quick look at the selection reveals titles like Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, as well as books from Man Booker Prize shortlisted authors including Graeme Macrae Burnet, Annabel Karmel, Mark Edwards, Michael Lewis. Glamour, The Week, Chat, Yours, Red and BBC Gardeners' World are also available digitally, whether on a Kindle device, Fire tablet or one of the free Kindle apps available on iOS, Android and desktop. With holiday season upon us, it might be time to load your device ready for that trip away.

