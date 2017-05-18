Watch the 'Destiny 2' gameplay reveal right here!

Show More Results

The show starts at 1pm Eastern.
Activision and Bungie want to show you what playing Destiny 2 is like. And, lucky for you, the pair will do so via livestream. The future is a pretty wild place, no? We're on the ground in Los Angeles catching all the news firsthand, and if you want to watch along with us, that's what the embedded video player below is for. The whole shebang starts at 1pm Eastern and you can bet that there will be at least a few instances of Nathan Fillion charming us all as robot Cayde-6. You know, like he did in the Destiny 2 teaser trailer back in March.

