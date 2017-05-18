Android Device Manager has a new name: Find My Device

Since Google introduced Android Device Manager in 2013 it has updated the feature periodically, but the latest change gives it a new name -- Find My Device -- and a few new features. It's now a part of the Google Play Protect service mentioned earlier during I/O, and most Android owners should see an update for it on their devices. The standard features (similar to iOS' Find My iPhone) are still intact with the ability to locate, ring, lock down or wipe your hardware remotely -- you can even Google Search "Find My Phone" to use it -- while it has added information about the current battery level and WiFi network connection.

