Google Tango shows how AR can improve virtual field trips

The idea is to take what Google did with its classroom VR system and apply that to AR. To illustrate that, Holland demoed a way for teachers to use Tango to make a 3D map of their classroom. From there, an educator could bring virtual objects in like one of Michelangelo's sculptures or even a category five hurricane. Teachers could even turn their classroom into a virtual art museum so kids could get up close with works by the Dutch Masters or Renaissance artists.

The key bit here is that it enables kids to talk to each other and marvel at how cool the virtual objects in front of them are in a group setting -- no isolating headset required. If you want to inspire the next generation, developers are able to start making their own AR lesson plans right now.

