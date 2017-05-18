OnePlus 5 will feature DxO's photography expertise

As you may remember, this isn't the first time that DxO has attempted to bring its expertise to smartphones. In 2015 the company released the DxO One -- an attachable phone peripheral that added a whole host of post-processing improvements to your photos. According to its rating system, the HTC U11 boasts a record DxO score of 90-- causing many to claim that it's the world's best camera phone. Whether it's Google's pixel, Samsung's Galaxy S8 or HTC's U11, OnePlus has its work set out for it.

Unsurprisingly, it's a partnership that OnePlus expects to gain a lot from. "Working alongside DxO, we're confident the OnePlus 5 will be capable of capturing some of the clearest photos around" says OnePlus' social media manager, Diego Heinz. Yet, although DxO's ratings are still highly revered, it's worth noting that not everyone in the camera world takes the DxOMark as gospel.

Aside from this teaser, not much is know about the OnePlus 5. So far, no specs or even the design of the phone have been released, but with its launch rapidly approaching, it probably won't be long before we see that camera in action.