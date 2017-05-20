NBC and Viacom are making original shows for Musical.ly

While Musical.ly hasn't confirmed Bloomberg's report yet, it's not that hard to believe that it's cooking up originals for its users. It's already working with Seventeen to create a fashion and beauty series for the platform and with the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards in an effort to develop more Hispanic-focused concepts.

It's also not unusual for social media platforms to develop original programming at this point in time. Twitter is working towards broadcasting live original content all day, every day. Facebook even brought in a former MTV executive to lead its efforts to create both scripted and unscripted originals, mainly for teenage audiences.

Before Musical.ly launches original shows, though, it will introduce Snapchat-like filters in the coming days. The feature will apparently be called Face.ly and will superimpose virtual masks on your face so you can create an animated avatar. It will eventually become a standalone app, but until then, it will live inside the company's main application.

[Face.ly, Image credit: Variety]