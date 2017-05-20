Studio Ghibli's Hayao Miyazaki to work on his final film this fall

Ghibli struggled after Miyazaki left in 2013 and announced a hiatus less than a year later to restructure the company. The studio's last feature film was actually released back in 2014 -- it merely co-produced Ronja, which was directed by Miyazaki's son Goro and which you can watch on Amazon Prime. Since the famous animator tried to retire several times in the past, we can't say with 100 percent certainty that this truly will be his swan song. He will likely be 80 or older by the the time this project's done, though, and the fate of Ghibli after he truly walks away from it remains uncertain, so you probably won't want to miss this if you love his work.