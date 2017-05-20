Tesla extends free Supercharger use to all existing owners

The automaker's referral program now lets current Model S and Model X owners give that unlimited free Supercharger use to as many as five buyers through their referral code (which still includes $1,000 off, we'd add). If you know a friend who's an early adopter, you might just catch a big break.

These moves have been a pleasant surprise to at least a few recent owners, but they make sense in a larger context. While Tesla's sales are already ramping up even before the Model 3 arrives, they're still small compared to some mainstream car brands. Whatever financial hit Tesla takes by extending free Supercharger access may pay for itself by keeping sales healthy, especially among potential customers who were kicking themselves for not buying before 2017.