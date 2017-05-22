HP debuts a tablet for artists at Cannes for some reason

HP chose the Cannes festival as a way to draw attention to its latest creativity-oriented high-end laptops and hybrid tablets. The most interesting device is the Spectre x2, a Surface Pro-like tablet with a detachable keyboard and stainless steel kickstand. HP is targeting Windows Ink users and other graphics pros with the 2.5-pound tablet, which has been significantly updated from the last model with an Ink-certified, pressure sensitive stylus, 3,000 x 2,000 pixel 12.3-inch touchscreen and detachable, full-size keyboard.
HP chose the Cannes festival as a way to draw attention to its latest creativity-oriented high-end laptops and hybrid tablets. The most interesting device is the Spectre x2, a Surface Pro-like tablet with a detachable keyboard and stainless steel kickstand. HP is targeting Windows Ink users and other graphics pros with the 2.5-pound tablet, which has been significantly updated from the last model with an Ink-certified, pressure sensitive stylus, 3,000 x 2,000 pixel 12.3-inch touchscreen and detachable, full-size keyboard.
It should be no slouch in the performance department, with a 7th-gen (Kaby Lake) Core i7 processor, 360GB M.2 SSD and Intel Iris Plus 650 graphics that can support two 4K external monitors. The battery will run up to 8 hours, or a bit less if used for video playback. Other features include HP fast charge, Bluetooth 4.2 and 802.11ac 2x2 WiFi, and dual speakers "custom-tuned" by Bang & Olufsen. The Spectre X2 will arrive in June in the US and most of Europe starting at $1,599 (€1,599).
Another model that might make your back-to-school wish-list is the Envy 13. Intel is pitching it as a sort of Macbook Air replacement, as it features similar specs like a Full HD display, 128GB SSD, Core-i5 Kaby Lake Intel CPU, and Intel Iris graphics, all in a 2.7-pound package. That laptop is also coming to the US and Europe in June for €899 ($899).
If you're looking for a bit more power and a bigger screen, the Envy 17 might be worth the price. It's got 16GB of RAM, a Kaby Lake Core i7-7500U processor, a 17.3-inch, 1,920 x 1,080 pen-enabled touch display and NVIDIA discreet graphics -- albeit a lowly 940MX chip (why HP?). Other specs include a 1TB 7,200 RPM HDD (again, why?), Bang & Olufsen-tuned dual speakers, a Windows Hello-supported IR camera, all in a hefty 6.73 pound package. That model, also set to arrive in the US and Europe next month, starts at $1,099 (€1,099).
Finally, HP outed a new Envy x 360 15.6-inch convertible with a fully rotatable scren in both Intel and AMD flavors. Highlights of that model including powerful processor options (Kaby Lake Core i7 or i5 CPUs, or AMD A9 and A12 models), a 1,920 x 1,080 toushcreen that's Windows Ink compatible, Intel HD or Radeon R7 graphics, a Hello Windows Full HD IR webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones, and 1TB of (spinning) ATA HDD storage.
The battery is good for 8 hours and 45 minutes on the Intel model and a bit less on the AMD for video playback, which is enhanced by the Bang & Olufsen speakers. While it can be converted into a tablet by flipping the screen around, your arms would get pretty tired considering the 4.76 pound heft. Both models are coming next month starting at $749 with an AMD CPU and $899 if you go Intel.