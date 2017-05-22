HP debuts a tablet for artists at Cannes for some reason

Another model that might make your back-to-school wish-list is the Envy 13. Intel is pitching it as a sort of Macbook Air replacement, as it features similar specs like a Full HD display, 128GB SSD, Core-i5 Kaby Lake Intel CPU, and Intel Iris graphics, all in a 2.7-pound package. That laptop is also coming to the US and Europe in June for €899 ($899).

If you're looking for a bit more power and a bigger screen, the Envy 17 might be worth the price. It's got 16GB of RAM, a Kaby Lake Core i7-7500U processor, a 17.3-inch, 1,920 x 1,080 pen-enabled touch display and NVIDIA discreet graphics -- albeit a lowly 940MX chip (why HP?). Other specs include a 1TB 7,200 RPM HDD (again, why?), Bang & Olufsen-tuned dual speakers, a Windows Hello-supported IR camera, all in a hefty 6.73 pound package. That model, also set to arrive in the US and Europe next month, starts at $1,099 (€1,099).