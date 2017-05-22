Supreme Court shuts down location loophole for patent suits

It's not just friendly juries or quick turnarounds that made East Texas so attractive. Many in the district require defendants to seek permission before they can file motions to dismiss cases that are based on abstract concepts, like podcasting or computer-based stock trading systems. If the target company can't show good cause for dismissal, the lawsuit will continue, usually with less-than-favorable results for the company being sued.

Technology companies like Apple and Google have been a particular favorite of patent litigators. The companies have even taken to the Supreme Court to recoup losses around frivolous suits as well as limiting where the suits can be filed. The current ruling could help stem the tide of patent litigation filed in East Texas, at least, making it a bit more difficult for trolls to find favorable rulings.