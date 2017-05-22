What's on TV: 'War Machine,' 'Get Out,' and 'Beat Shazam'

This week Netflix premieres its Brad Pitt movie War Machine, as well as the third season of Bloodline. Meanwhile, Archer wraps up its Dreamland season on FXX, while Jordan Peele's Get Out comes home on Blu-ray. The NBA and NHL are closing out their conference final rounds this week, and gamers can check out a new Switch edition of Ultra Street Fighter II. Finally, Fox is premiering its Beat Shazam show, where players will have their ability to identify songs tested against the app. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Get Out
- Logan (4K)
- The Great Wall (4K)
- Vixen: The Movie
- Dheepan (Criterion)
- The Void
- D2: The Mighty Ducks
- D3: The Mighty Ducks
- Shadow Warrior 2 (PS4, Xbox One)
- Endless Space 2 (PC)
- Chroma Squad (PS4)
- Portal Knights (Xbox One, PS4)
- StarCrawlers (PC)
- Puzzle Showdown 4K (PS4, PC)
- Star Ocean: Till the End of Time (PS4)
- MXGP3 (PS4, Xbox One)
- Deliriant (PS4)
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition (Wii U)
- Vanquish (PC)
- Ultra Street Fighter II (Switch)
- Embers of Mirrim (Xbox One, PS4)
- Everspace 1.0 (PC, Xbox One)
- Spellspire (Xbox One)
- Rime (PS4, PC, Xbox One)
- Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 (PS4, PS3)
Monday
- Lucifer, Fox, 9PM
- NBA WCF: Spurs/Warriors, ESPN, 9PM
- Jane the Virgin (season finale), CW, 9PM
- The Twins, Freeform, 9PM
- Mommy Dead and Dearest, HBO, 10PM
- The Wall, NBC, 10PM
- Better Call Saul, AMC, 10PM
- The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special, CBS, 10PM
- American Dad, TBS, 10PM
- The Therapist, Viceland, 11PM
- Angie Tribeca, TBS, 10:30PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Tuesday
- Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, Netflix, 3AM
- Casual (season premiere), Hulu, 3AM
- Victorian Slum, PBS, 8PM
- Great News (season finale), NBC, 8PM
- Downward Dog, ABC, 8PM
- Pretty Little Liars, Freeform, 8PM
- The Flash (season finale), CW, 8PM
- The Manns, TV One, 8PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8PM
- The Challenge: Reunion, MTV, 8PM
- Dancing with the Stars (season finale), ABC, 8:30PM
- NBA ECF Game 4: Celtics/Cavaliers, TNT, 8:30PM
- The Voice (season finale), NBC, 9PM
- The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros, MTV, 9PM
- Famous in Love, Freeform, 9PM
- Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9PM
- iZombie, CW, 9PM
- Prison Break, Fox, 9PM
- Bull (season finale), CBS, 9PM
- Switched at Birth, Freeform, 9PM
- Face Off, Syfy, 9PM
- Outsiders, WGN, 9PM
- Imaginary Mary, ABC, 9:30PM
- Fargo, FX, 10PM
- Cooper's Treasure, Discovery, 10PM
- Team Ninja Warrior, USA, 10PM
- The Americans, FX, 10PM
- Rebel, BET, 10PM
- Imposters, Bravo, 10PM
- Truth & Iliza, Freeform, 10PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
- Problematic with Moshe Kasher (season finale), Comedy Central, 12AM
- The Dunk King (season finale), TNT, 12AM
Wednesday
- The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu, 3AM
- Dirty Dancing, ABC, 8PM
- Shots Fired (season finale), Fox, 8PM
- Catfish, MTV, 8PM
- Arrow (season finale), CW, 8PM
- Survivor (season finale), CBS, 8PM
- Are You the One: All Star Challenge, MTV, 9PM
- Empire (season finale), Fox, 9PM
- Law & Order: SVU (season finale), NBC, 9PM
- The 100 (season finale), CW, 9PM
- The Magicians, Syfy, 9PM
- Major Crimes, TNT, 9PM
- Archer (season finale), FXX, 10PM
- I Am Heath Ledger, Spike TV, 10PM
- The Expanse, Syfy, 10PM
- Nobodies, TV Land, 10PM
- The Quad, BET, 10PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Thursday
- Beat Shazam (series premiere), Fox, 8PM
- American Ninja Warrior: Celebrity Ninja Warrior, NBC, 8PM
- Love Connection (series premiere), Fox, 9PM
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls, NBC, 9PM
- The Amazing Race, CBS, 10PM
- Beerland, Viceland, 10PM
- Inside the FBI, USA, 10PM
- Dark Net (season finale), Showtime, 10PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
- Impractical Jokers, TruTV, 11PM
Friday
- Bloodline (S3), Netflix, 3AM
- War Machine, Netflix, 3AM
- Long Strange Trip (S1), Amazon Prime, 3AM
- Dino Dana (S1), Amazon Prime, 3AM
- The Originals, CW, 8PM
- First Dates (season finale), NBC, 8PM
- Vice, HBO, 11PM
- Motherboard, Viceland, 11:30PM
Saturday
- Neon Joe: Werewolf Hunter (season finale), Cartoon Network, 12AM
- Doctor Who, BBC America, 9PM
- Class, BBC America, 10PM
Sunday
- Sunday Night Baseball, ESPN, 7:30PM
- NCIS: Los Angeles, CBS, 8PM
- White Princess, Starz, 8PM
- American Gods, Starz, 9PM
- The Leftovers, HBO, 9PM
- Twin Peaks, Showtime, 9PM
- Silicon Valley, HBO, 10PM
- United Shades of America, CNN, 10PM
- Veep, HBO, 10:30PM