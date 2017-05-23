Twitch adds video speed controls to slow down that amazing play

The revamp also streamlines access to the most common settings and groups some that were otherwise scattered. These additions aren't likely to change your viewing habits in the near future, of course. Twitch may be diversifying beyond games, but the odds are still high that you'll head elsewhere if you're watching non-gaming clips. However, you could see this as laying groundwork. The more Twitch expands its catalog, the more people it will attract beyond Twitch's core gamer audience. It needs to be ready when those newcomers arrive, and even little features like this could help win them over.