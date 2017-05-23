Twitter’s new interactive cards help you slide into brands’ DMs

Twitter has been working hard to find new ways for brands and advertisers to connect with its users, especially since becoming a public company in 20131. Hey, shareholders need to make that money. But while customer service experiences are clearly a major focus for the social network, its latest business feature is more about brands luring you into their DMs with "fun and engaging" promoted tweets. With the new Direct Message Card, advertisers can create up to four customizable actions and pair them with images or videos to, hopefully, get you to click and see their pitch.