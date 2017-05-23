Uber admits New York drivers were underpaid for years

According to The Wall Street Journal, Uber took a higher cut of driver earnings when calculating it's commission from New York-based drivers. It reportedly took its fee before accounting for a local injury-compensation fund fee and sales tax in New York. The company has promised to refund the money to the region's drivers at an average of about $900 each. Assuming there are at least 45,000 drivers in the city (as reported by the Independent Drivers Guild union) Uber could end up paying upwards of $40.5 million back to its contractors.

"We are committed to paying every driver every penny they are owed -- plus interest -- as quickly as possible," said Rachel Holt, Uber's Regional General Manager for the US and Canada, in a statement to Engadget. "We are working hard to regain driver trust, and that means being transparent, sticking to our word, and making the Uber experience better from end to end."

While it seems odd that a company with such high-tech routing software could make such a large accounting error, but at least it's owning up to the mistake. However, it does seem like the ride-sharing company has more than its fair share of missteps lately.