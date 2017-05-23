Microsoft made a version of Windows 10 for the Chinese government

It wasn't an easy process. "Over the last two years, we have earnestly cooperated with the Chinese government on the security review," Myerson says. The fruits of that labor will go into place at the China Customs agency, the City of Shanghai, and Westone Information Technology. What's more, Lenovo will be among the first OEMs to preinstall the government's operating system on new hardware in the region.

Back in 2014, China banned Windows 8 installs on government computers because it feared major security risks. China had been pushing its forked version of Linux in the wake of that.