'Battlefield 1' DLC adds a playable female soldier class

By turning the clocks back to World War 1, DICE has created arguably one of the best games in the Battlefield series. Now, with Battlefield 1's latest DLC, the developer is using our tragic past to drag its franchise kicking and screaming into the 21st century. Taking inspiration from Russia's infamous 1917 military unit, The Women's Battalion of Death, this summer's 'In the Name of the Tsar' expansion introduces a female soldier class to Battlefield for the first time.

As you'd expect from a unit with such an intimidating name, these soldiers were pretty badass, taking over 200 prisoners as they fought valiantly on the Western Front. The new multiplayer class these real world soldiers have inspired is called the Russian Scout -- and that's all that we know so far. EA has said it will reveal more information about the Russian Scout at E3, alongside the new maps that fan can expect from the upcoming expansion.