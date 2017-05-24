Show More Results

Gogoro 2 makes the electric scooter lifestyle more comfortable

Smoother, smarter urban transportation has a price that starts at $1,295.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
52m ago in Transportation
Gogoro 2

About two years after we first rode the Gogoro Smartscooter, the company is back with a sequel. The Gogoro 2 and Gogoro 2 Plus lightly rework the original, with a second gen motor and powertrain that deliver the same amount of power (6.4kW), but promise smoother torque and more control. The choice of a Sport mode and Smart mode let riders choose between higher top speed and acceleration or increased efficiency and range. Predictably, they also are built for easier maintenance this time around, while larger wheels (14-inch up front, 13-inch on the rear), updated geometry with a longer 51-inch wheelbase and a synchronized braking system improve its stability. Oh, and a longer seat makes it easy to bring a friend along for a ride.

Beyond just the new scooters, Gogoro is upgrading its app to version 2.0 with better security that can require a fingerprint or PIN code to start, making its scooters (both old and new) "virtually unstealable." Also, the company expanding its battery swapping Energy Network in Taiwan to offer more than 500 locations by the end of the year. The Gogoro 2 will go on sale in Taiwan in July (preorders are opening today) where pricing starts at TWD$38,800/USD$1,295, before it rolls out in other markets by the end of 2017.

Gogoro 1, left and Gogoro 2, right

These redesigned scooters have more under-seat storage space with enough room for two helmets, while its all-LED lighting shines brighter and wider at night, while also making the scooter more visible during the day. They can be had in six different colors, while Gogoro also plans to offer as many as 50 different accessories to help customize your ride. The Gogoro 2 Plus adds color to its LED dashboard, where riders can mount their smart device to get more riding information in real-time.

