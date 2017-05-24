PayPal sues Pandora over confusingly similar logos

The old "P" in the music service's logo was distinct and was not at all comparable to PayPal's like its new one pictured above (right.) It caused and still causes a lot of confusion among mobile users, since their apps began looking pretty similar after the logo was launched in October.

I have PayPal and Pandora next to eachother and they look the same so whenever I want to go on Pandora I always end up clicking PayPal 😶 pic.twitter.com/D5K3efsC2B — A D L (@adolfo_lujano) February 25, 2017

PayPal or Pandora need to change their app icon. Forever opening the wrong one 👀 pic.twitter.com/TsUjSyf5em — ♡ Vanessa ♡ (@babexruthless) January 20, 2017

Social media posts like the two tweets above became pretty common after Pandora's rebranding. PayPal said it collected users' concerns like those two and showed them to the streaming company in private in an effort to convince it to redesign its new logo, but the other party wouldn't budge. The company told Gizmodo:

"The striking similarities were immediately the topic of news articles and social media commentary by confused customers. Since Pandora would not agree to resolve this matter amicably, we had no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect both our brand and the PayPal experience for our over 200 million users."

PayPal is asking the court to order Pandora to stop using its new logo and to pay for damages. It also wants the streaming service to promise never to do anything that could lead people into believing that it's connected to the payment platform again.