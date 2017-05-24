Sphero's latest app-controlled toy is a 'Cars 3' tie-in

In addition, there are capacitive touch panels around the vehicle's shell, which let you do things like wake it up and have it talk to you by simply rubbing your hands on spots like the windshield. The companion app isn't only for driving, as Sphero's built-in a few games and activities, including a training mode that helps you to get used to Ultimate Lightning McQueen quickly. The car is said to last about 40 minutes on a charge, with top speeds hitting about 6mph (10kmh). If you're into it, its price may bring your spirits down a bit: Sphero's pricing its new toy at a whopping $299. If that's not a deal-breaker, you can order one today from the company's site. The toy is expected to ship in time for the premiere of Cars 3 on June 16th.