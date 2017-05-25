Popular iOS notes app Bear adds sketching (and stickers)

You can use your finger or a stylus, including the Apple Pencil on the iPad Pro, and drawings sync across your iPhone, iPad and Mac provided you're a subscriber. But you can only create and edit drawings on the iPhone or iPad; on the Mac you can just view your scribbles. Those images live as attachments to text notes just like any other picture you bring into Bear.

Another iOS-only feature is stickers for iMessage, because why not? As you might expect, they encompass a cute bear doing a variety of cute things. The last little update pertains to the app's visual themes -- now, when you change the app's theme, it'll also change the home screen icon on your phone or the dock icon on your Mac. But the main attraction is obviously sketching. While I don't want Bear's developers to add too many features and make the app into a bloated monster, pretty much every notes app out there (including Apple's Notes app) supports drawing to some extent. Having it in Bear just makes good sense.