Siri will soon control Belkin's WeMo smart switches

WeMo, Belkin's line of smart light switches and plugs, will soon be compatible with Apple's HomeKit. Its products already give you a way to control the electronics in your home wherever you are, but HomeKit support means you'll be able to ask Siri to do it for you. You can, for instance, tell virtual assistant to "dim the lights in the living room" or switch them on or off completely. That said, you'll have to do more than update your software or download an app to get that feature. You'll have to get WeMo's upcoming HomeKit-enabled device called Bridge to be able to ask Siri on your iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch to control supported devices.
Belkin chief technology officer Brian Van Harlingen said in a statement:
"WeMo is offering this bridge to address the overwhelming request from customers to make currently installed Wemo products work with HomeKit and other HomeKit compatible products. We're proud to work with Apple to bring together two of the most influential Smart Home platforms. The WeMo Bridge will allow current and future WeMo users to experience the benefits of HomeKit, including Siri integration and interoperability with other HomeKit devices while also leveraging all the WeMo features customers enjoy."
The Bridge (pictured above) adds HomeKit integration into WeMo's smart plugs and light switches by using your WiFi connection. You'll have to connect it to your router with an Ethernet cable so it can do its job. While Belkin doesn't have a price or a specific release date for it yet, it has at least revealed that the device will be available sometime this fall.