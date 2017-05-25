Siri will soon control Belkin's WeMo smart switches

WeMo, Belkin's line of smart light switches and plugs, will soon be compatible with Apple's HomeKit. Its products already give you a way to control the electronics in your home wherever you are, but HomeKit support means you'll be able to ask Siri to do it for you. You can, for instance, tell virtual assistant to "dim the lights in the living room" or switch them on or off completely. That said, you'll have to do more than update your software or download an app to get that feature. You'll have to get WeMo's upcoming HomeKit-enabled device called Bridge to be able to ask Siri on your iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch to control supported devices.