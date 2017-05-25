Egypt blocks Al Jazeera and other sites for 'supporting terrorism'

The Brotherhood used to be the most influential religio-political organization in Egypt until its fall from power in 2013. It's what caused bad blood between the two countries: Egypt is accusing Qatar of supporting the group after it was ousted from power. However, Reuters found that even websites with no known affiliation with either, such as progressive Egyptian news publication Mada Masr and The Huffington Post's Arabic website, have been blocked, as well.

A lot of people probably have workarounds in place to be able to access the blocked URLs, though, seeing as Egypt is notorious for censorship. It once shut down the internet in 2011 and blocked VoIP services like Skype and Viber in 2015. Last year, it also blocked Facebook's Free Basics and encrypted chat app Signal, which found a way to circumvent the ban one day later.