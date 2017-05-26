Don't scream: The new 'Friday the 13th' game is out today

After a slight delay, the first official Friday the 13th game since 1989 is available today on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you want to jump right into the action at Camp Crystal Lake, though, you might have to wait for Friday the 13th: The Game's servers to accommodate the apparent rush of people trying to kill the counselors/survive the maniacal Jason Voorhees. The official Twitter account has been dropping updates since the wee hours of this morning, so if you're having issues make sure to check there first.
WE ARE LIVE— Friday the 13th Game (@Friday13thGame) May 26, 2017
GO KILL EACH OTHER IN VIDEO GAMES AND SHIT.