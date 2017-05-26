Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Gun Media
save
Save
share

Don't scream: The new 'Friday the 13th' game is out today

It's time to head to Camp Crystal Lake.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
24m ago in AV
Comments
113 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Gun Media

After a slight delay, the first official Friday the 13th game since 1989 is available today on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. If you want to jump right into the action at Camp Crystal Lake, though, you might have to wait for Friday the 13th: The Game's servers to accommodate the apparent rush of people trying to kill the counselors/survive the maniacal Jason Voorhees. The official Twitter account has been dropping updates since the wee hours of this morning, so if you're having issues make sure to check there first.

Gallery: 'Friday the 13th: The Game' | 8 Photos

8

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file