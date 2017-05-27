Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Amazon UK
save
Save
share

Amazon UK's new video options will require a TV licence

Live TV over the internet is the same as live TV any other way.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in AV
Comments
246 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Amazon UK

Live TV viewers in the UK are supposed to pay a fee that supports services and content from the BBC. Lately, despite changes that closed the "iPlayer loophole," that still doesn't apply to people who only watch streaming video on-demand, so some cord-cutters can avoid the charge. However, the TV Licensing agency is reminding people that as Amazon UK rolls out its new Channel add-ons with live TV, it means that viewers are again responsible for paying the fee.

Amazon's packages include channels like Eurosport, ITV Hub+ and Discovery, so as TV Licensing spokesperson Jason Hill explains "If you watch or record live TV, either through your TV or live online through a website, then you need to be covered by a TV Licence...Around 94 per cent of people are correctly licensed so are already covered to watch live TV online." Currently, an annual colour TV Licence costs £147.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file