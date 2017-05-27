ICYMI: Control D-ing this show

With about 500 episodes under ICYMI's belt, it's time to move on. This is the last time you'll see In Case You Missed It on Engadget's front page and if I'm honest, it's for the best. ICYMI has been a blast, but doing this show takes a lot of time that we could be using to make even more videos. Right now we're most excited about the stripped down, informative daily show we plan to unveil next month. Stay tuned!

I'll still be obsessing about new odd products and science achievements via Twitter, plus working on investigative projects for the new show I produce and host, The Future IRL. We launched it justtt before I went on extended medical leave, because #greattiming.

And by the way, those two things mentioned at the beginning of the show can be found here and here. I also want to thank the great supportive viewers I've gotten to know on social media through this show, your news tips and jokes were always a bright spot. You can always find me here: @mskerryd.