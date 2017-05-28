'Rime' creators will remove anti-tampering code if it's cracked

This wouldn't be so unusual a statement if there weren't a history of Denuvo cracks. While it's harder to defeat this code than earlier schemes, it's definitely not impossible. Recent games like Resident Evil 7 and Prey had their Denuvo implementations broken within days of release, while developers have patched it out on titles like Doom and Inside. Tequila Works is aware that cracking is likely more a question of "when" than "if," but it appears to be optimistic about the challenge involved.

We've asked Tequila to elaborate on its statement and will let you know if it has more to say. Whatever the response, it won't be surprising if someone cracks Rime relatively quickly in response. This isn't to excuse the actions of would-be pirates, but the statement is a reminder why developers don't usually say much about their DRM unless it's causing problems. In some cases, it can invite a lot of unwelcome attention.