ASUS blew a hole in its newest wireless router

That design isn't just for looks, although it certainly is striking. Rather than add the antennas outside the device, the company built them into the roof of the Blue Cave. The motherboard -- which uses Intel technology -- is then sat on the bottom, with the hole providing some useful distance between the two.

Capacity is no substitute for speed, but ASUS believes that the Blue Cave will also let you stream 4K video and share files without any lag. Plus, the router supports IFTTT (and Alexa) out of the box, helping you to build recipes that'll run your home and make your digital life that little bit easier.

Of course, wireless security, especially related to the internet of things, has become a bit of a hot button issue of late. That's why Blue Cave boasts of having AiProtection, a "free for life" security solution from Trend Micro that'll keep your devices safe from hackers.

In addition, ASUS is letting smartphone users run the router from an app on their smartphone in a similar way to Google WiFi. Administrators can view network usage, set family time limits and control what apps can access the internet. The apps will also send a notification whenever a new device is added to the network, and if AiProtection detects a potential hack.

We know that the device will set you back around $180 when it launches, but when that day will be is, as yet, unclear.

