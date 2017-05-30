Aphex Twin's first concert livestream includes online-only visuals

The IDM artist is partnering with Weirdcore to make a "bespoke online visual immersion" that should bring his warped, mischievous art style to your screen. We wouldn't count on a "Windowlicker" level of choreography, but this is definitely more than you tend to get when you're watching from home. the only shame is that Aphex Twin is unlikely to make a habit of this. While plenty of musicians coordinate digital graphics with their live sets, that doesn't happen very often with streams -- this may be your one and only chance to see James experiment with online visuals during a live gig.