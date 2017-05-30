Aphex Twin's first concert livestream includes online-only visuals

Aphex Twin (aka Richard D. James) may have a reputation as a tech-savvy artist, but he hasn't exactly embraced livestreaming. You've usually had to attend one of his concerts to see him venture beyond his album cuts. At last, though, you'll get to see him perform live... and then some. He's hosting his first-ever livestreamed concert at London's Field Day Festival at 8:55PM local time (3:55PM ET) on June 3rd, and this isn't just the usual feed that shows the stage performance and nothing else.
The IDM artist is partnering with Weirdcore to make a "bespoke online visual immersion" that should bring his warped, mischievous art style to your screen. We wouldn't count on a "Windowlicker" level of choreography, but this is definitely more than you tend to get when you're watching from home. the only shame is that Aphex Twin is unlikely to make a habit of this. While plenty of musicians coordinate digital graphics with their live sets, that doesn't happen very often with streams -- this may be your one and only chance to see James experiment with online visuals during a live gig.