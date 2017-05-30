Apple Music-exclusive 'Carpool Karaoke' arrives August 8th

You'll need an Apple Music subscription to see the 16 episodes planned, of course, which could bring quite a few more folks into the fold. Apple promises "many of today's biggest names in music, television, film, sports and pop culture buckling up and belting out their favorite songs for a road trip filled with comedy, conversation and music."

Apple's on-demand music service has been adding various exclusives to keep people interested and paying for the privilege, with a video-centric redesign and celebrity content like Harry Style's documentary with an included haircut. "Carpool Karaoke" has a much broader appeal, of course, with episodes like the one starring Adele going viral on the internet. The segments will continue to air on Corden's own show on CBS late night, even as the network gives the go-ahead for a new faux-reality show on Snapchat. This convergence of traditional broadcast and internet-centered content is one that Apple really should capitalize on or be left behind.