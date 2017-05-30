Denny’s mobile ordering is your lazy ticket to bad food choices

More and more companies are offering online and mobile ordering. Taco Bell has been testing its Slack-based TacoBot, Starbucks is working on voice-based ordering, and in the UK, Domino's launched an Xbox One ordering app. Facebook has also recently begun upgrading its food-ordering option, conveniently bringing all of the restaurants in your area that use its ordering service under one icon.

Along with its Twitter-based service, Denny's will soon also offer a Facebook chatbot ordering option, which, according to the company, should be available in a few weeks. And for really hardcore Denny's fans, a new set of Snapchat filters will let you properly share your all-day breakfast experience. The restaurant says it also has new, custom-designed take-out packaging that will ensure delivered food stays yummy, though what would keep boxed-up pancakes from getting soggy remains unclear.

While takeout ordering is available everywhere now, delivery is currently limited to just a few locations, which, until that expands, will likely limit much of the late-night bad decision orders.