Watch DirecTV’s streaming service on your Roku device

DirecTV Now, which launched on November 30 to lukewarm reviews, is AT&T's competitor to services such as Sling TV and PlayStation Vue. The lack of Roku support for DirecTV Now was surprising, given that it works on pretty much every other device, including the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast on Android in addition to web access and mobile apps.

New subscribers can test out the service with a free one-month trial, after which they will be billed a minimum of $35/month for service. The pricing tiers range from $35/month for 60+ channels to 120+ channels for $70/month. If you're looking for a commitment-free service to replace your cable subscription and have a Roku, DirecTV Now just became a little more attractive.