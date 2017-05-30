Watch DirecTV’s streaming service on your Roku device

Cable cord cutters, take note: AT&T's live TV streaming service, DirecTV Now, is available on select Roku models starting today. The service will work on nearly every Roku device out there -- 4K Roku TVs, as well as the Ultra, Premiere+, Premiere, Express+, Express, Streaming Stick model 3600R and the Rokus 4, 3 and 2 (model 4210). To access DirecTV Now on a Roku, new customers can sign up for the service from a computer, tablet or smartphone and then download the channel from Roku's store onto their device.
DirecTV Now, which launched on November 30 to lukewarm reviews, is AT&T's competitor to services such as Sling TV and PlayStation Vue. The lack of Roku support for DirecTV Now was surprising, given that it works on pretty much every other device, including the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast on Android in addition to web access and mobile apps.
New subscribers can test out the service with a free one-month trial, after which they will be billed a minimum of $35/month for service. The pricing tiers range from $35/month for 60+ channels to 120+ channels for $70/month. If you're looking for a commitment-free service to replace your cable subscription and have a Roku, DirecTV Now just became a little more attractive.