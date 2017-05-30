‘District 9’ director to debut his new sci-fi flick on Steam

With Hollywood currently afflicted by franchise fever, Blomkamp's latest project aims to let viewers test out an experimental series of entirely new sci-fi movie concepts over the internet. While the famous director is still yet to confirm which streaming platforms he'll be using, a recent tweet suggests that he could stream these movies over Steam.

If I sold experimental short films on @steam_games as tests for potential full feature films, would people watch them? — Neill Blomkamp (@NeillBlomkamp) April 9, 2017

For Blomkamp, this isn't the first time he's used short films to test the water for new movie ideas. The project that made his name, District 9 also began life as a short film entitled Alive in Joburg. Although it's not exactly commonplace for directors to focus test their new ideas online, a visible backing from audiences could make it easier for risk-adverse movie studios to take a chance on ambitious (and costly) original projects.

Steam may be most well-known as a games distribution platform, but this isn't the first movie to end up on the service. With the Valve-owned digital storefront already boasting a huge userbase, this kind of exclusive movie content could help to legitimize Steam's half-hearted video streaming service. You can check out the first trailer for Volume 1 in all its murky glory below.