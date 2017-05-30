NVIDIA 'Max-Q' gaming laptops are ultrabooks with GTX1080 power

Based on NVIDIA's 2017 Computex announcements, PC gamers won't have to choose between bulky gaming laptops and desktop-level processing power for much longer. A new design called "Max-Q" is arriving in new laptops that it claims are both 3x thinner and 3x more powerful than their predecessors -- think 18mm thick, 5 pounds and with the power of NVIDIA's GTX1080 inside. Plus, there's "WhisperMode," which can pace the game's framerate to keep the laptop cool and quiet during a plugged-in gaming session.

Whenever the new laptops arrive, they should well outpace current options like Razer's GTX1060-powered 4K Blade. There aren't specific benchmarks listed, but a graph on the official website claims an average 1.8x performance increase over GTX1060 when running "AAA" titles at 4K. We'll probably find out more about how the tech works soon, but NVIDIA says that they're not only engineered to be thin and light across the "chip, drivers, thermal and electrical components," but that its software optimizes settings and the workload across CPU/GPU to regulate power and heat.