Tech Hunters: Rediscovering the Macintosh

The Macintosh 128K stood out for many reasons. From a technical standpoint, it was one of the first mass-market personal computers to popularise the use of a mouse and the graphical user interface (or GUI), shifting away from command-line inputs utilised by other PCs at the time. But many will also remember it for its now famous "1984" Super Bowl ad, which cost $1.5 million to produce and was directed by Ridley Scott.

With the passing of Steve Jobs, paraphernalia from the formative years of the company can reach eye-watering amounts for collectors. Julia Hardy tracks down one enthusiast in Hackney, London, to find out why everyone is still in love with Apple.

Tech Hunters is a 10-part video series that uncovers the devices we were once obsessed with, looking at how they disrupted the tech industry, and what they're worth today. From the pocket pet obsession with the original Tamagotchi, to mix-tapes and Sony Walkman, Tech Hunters explores the audio, visual, interactive and transport innovations that have shaped today's culture.