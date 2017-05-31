Amazon Echo supports iCloud calendars ahead of rumored Siri speaker

Right now, rumors are swirling of Apple developing a Siri-based smart speaker that could launch as soon as June 5th, at WWDC. Whether or not that happens, it's easy to see this as a preemptive strike on Amazon's part. Why wait for a Siri speaker when Amazon's hardware will support your calendars right now? It's doubtful that Alexa will ever support everything a diehard Apple fan would want (we're definitely not counting on Apple Music or HomeKit integration), but this might cover the bases if you just need to know when your next meeting is coming up.