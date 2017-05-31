Epson's AR glasses give your drone a virtual playground

It's fun learning how to fly a drone, but a company called EdgyBees recently launched an AR game that could make honing your piloting skills even more fun. Now, you can download that AR game onto Epson's Moverio Drone Edition smart glasses, made specifically for DJI's models, for a more immersive experience. Drone Prix superimposes a virtual obstacle course on top of a first-person video of the sky captured by the machine's camera. It features over 30 different courses, a tracking guide to help you navigate them, a solo mode if you want to play alone and a competition mode if you want to play against other people around the world.
Epson America Product Manager Eric Mizufuka said in a statement: "Edgybees has created an amazing new innovation -- AR drone gaming on smart glasses -- that could only be possible on the Moverio platform. With the Moverio BT-300 Drone Edition, users can avoid having to look down at their smartphones or tablets in bright sunlight, providing convenience, comfort and safety as well as a one-of-a-kind gaming experience."
Drone Prix is perhaps the perfect application to go with the glasses' "Drone Edition," which was created as a collaboration between Epson and DJI. However, you can still play the game even if you don't have a pair of Moverios -- it just won't be as immersive.