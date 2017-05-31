Epson's AR glasses give your drone a virtual playground

Epson America Product Manager Eric Mizufuka said in a statement: "Edgybees has created an amazing new innovation -- AR drone gaming on smart glasses -- that could only be possible on the Moverio platform. With the Moverio BT-300 Drone Edition, users can avoid having to look down at their smartphones or tablets in bright sunlight, providing convenience, comfort and safety as well as a one-of-a-kind gaming experience."

Drone Prix is perhaps the perfect application to go with the glasses' "Drone Edition," which was created as a collaboration between Epson and DJI. However, you can still play the game even if you don't have a pair of Moverios -- it just won't be as immersive.