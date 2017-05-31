Sony's Xperia XZ Premium puts 4K HDR in your hands on June 19th

The company says its new Motion Eye system gives the device the power to scan images five times faster than before, making this flagship the first smartphone that can capture slow-motion video at 960FPS. Since the XZ Premium's 5.5-inch display also runs at full 4K and supports HDR content -- and retailers will sell it as an unlocked unit -- your wallet will take a hit. One will set you back at least $800, depending on the store.

If that's a bit too much for you, Sony Mobile is also releasing its mid-tier Xperia XA1 in the US. The company doesn't have a price for it yet, but pre-orders will begin on June 12th. It will be available online on June 21st and will make its way to store shelves on July 2nd. Now, if what you're waiting for is the Xperia Touch, you'll want to mark June 16th on your calendar -- that's the day the company starts taking pre-sales for the projector with an interactive surface. It will be exclusively sold at the Sony Square display room at 25 Madison Avenue in New York City for $1,700.