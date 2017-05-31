US won't ban laptops on European flights, at least for now

According to Politico, European sources consider the issue resolved for now, but the DHS says the expansion is still very much "on the table." The potential extension of the previous ban, which restricted carry-on electronics on flights from ten Muslim-majority countries, panicked the airline industry as it would have impacted up to 65 million travelers.

In a conference call with two European officials, Kelly confirmed that the ban would be waived in order to "intensify technical talks and try to find a common solution." They also agreed "on the need to raise the bar for aviation security globally, including through a range of potential seen and unseen enhancements." Earlier this month, officials suggested the issue was "off the table," but pointed to this week's meeting as a chance to draw a line under the matter.

One of the main reasons European officials are against the ban relates to the storage of lithium batteries in aircraft cargo holds. Batteries rarely catch fire, but if a device is stored in belly of an aircraft, flight attendants won't be on hand to put them out.