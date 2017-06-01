Facebook reportedly has a teen-friendly chat app in the works

With a reported 158 million daily users, Snapchat is still the messaging app to beat. Teens use the disappearing photo features to connect with friends much more often than Facebook-owned services WhatsApp, Instagram Stories or even Facebook itself.

A Talk app, which would likely be restricted to users 13 years or older, wouldn't require a Facebook profile, according to the code, making it yet another feature that appeals more to parents than children. A kid-centric app with strict parental controls may help older folks feel good about sharing it with their own children, sure, but it's doubtful Talk will replace Snapchat any time soon. Code from Facebook's main app aren't a confirmation of an actual release, of course. Facebook declined to comment on this story when Engadget reached out via email.