Plex Live TV and DVR launches for subscribers

Plex positions itself as a successor to Microsoft's abandoned Windows Media Center, and for many people it may fit the bill. Especially for those who have already configured their media library for access through its software, adding live TV should be a cheap and familiar option. Its built-in recommendation system will even find TV shows you might like based on stuff you've previously loaded into Plex.

For the DIY DVR crowd, or just cord cutters looking for easy access to live TV, Plex will support as many tuners and as much storage capacity as you can provide. If you want to shift video around the house or to a remote device, it's ready to handle the job (for DVR'd content, live TV support will continue to roll out across its apps.) The Plex Pass package that gives access to features like Plex Cloud, offline access and more still costs$4.99 a month / $39.99 a year / $119.99 lifetime, and just gained a very useful upgrade.