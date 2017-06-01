Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4+ is both faster and cooler

We all want more power with less charging on our mobile phones. Qualcomm, the maker of the Snapdragon 835 processor, has long been working to provide lower power usage and faster battery charging. The current Quick Charge 4 technology, announced in November of last year, promises five hours of charge in five minutes, a 20 percent improvement in charging speed and 30 percent improvement in efficiency than the previous Quick Charge system.

The company announced even more improved specs today: the Quick Charge 4+ system, which the company promises is up to three degrees cooler, up to 15 percent faster and 30 percent more efficient than Quick Charge 4. The first smartphone to use this new charging technology will be the Nubia Z17 from Chinese phone maker ZTC.