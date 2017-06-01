Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Microsoft
Xbox's Netflix-style game service is available for everyone

Play the available titles for $10 a month on Xbox One.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
32m ago in Services
Microsoft

Microsoft has kept its promise to add more backwards compatibility to the Xbox One, enabling owners to play select Xbox 360 titles on the new machine. But it's the console's Game Pass that shows the most promise: A Netflix-style monthly subscription service giving access to old and new games. While Xbox Live Gold members got early access last week, Game Pass is now live for anyone with an Xbox One.

For $10 per month, players can download any of over 100 titles at launch, including new(ish) Halo 5: Guardians, Payday 2, NBA 2K16 and classics like Soul Calibur II and Banjo-Kazooie. If that expense seems pricey on top of an Xbox Live subscription, Microsoft is offering a 14-day free trial to see if the service and its catalog is right for you.

